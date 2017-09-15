ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Oakland Raiders first-round draft pick Gareon Conley, who missed all of training camp with a shin injury, will make his NFL debut on Sunday against the New York Jets.

Conley, the No. 24 overall pick, was not a full participant in practice until Thursday.

"He had a good week of practice so yeah, we're going to have Gareon up," Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said Friday of the rookie cornerback.

Gareon Conley, who missed all of Raiders' training camp with a shin injury, will make his NFL debut on Sunday. AP Photo/Eric Risberg

"We're excited to get a look. He's obviously a talented young man and we really, really liked him coming out. He's had a little bit of a setback because of some things that were beyond his control, with the medical stuff. That's cleaned up and he's ready to roll now so we look forward to watching him play."

Del Rio, though, would not say how Conley would be utilized against the Jets.

"We expect him to see the field," Del Rio said.

Veteran cornerback Sean Smith, meanwhile, was listed as "questionable" to play with a neck injury after being limited Wednesday, sitting out Thursday and limited on Friday.

Conley, expected to be a Top 15 pick out of Ohio State, fell to the Raiders when he was accused of sexual assault the week of the draft. He was a full participant in the Raiders offseason program until the second day of mandatory minicamp in June.

He did not sign his rookie contract until the night before Oakland's first training camp practice, on July 28.

That weekend, a Grand Jury declined to pursue charges on Conley, who began training camp on the PUP List. Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said at the time that Conley had "the shin splints," though the rookie later took to social media to laugh off the diagnosis.

"It's hard for me to sit out," Conley told reporters Friday, per NBC Sports Bay Area. "I was relying on trainers and coaches.

"We really wanted to make sure I was good when I came back."