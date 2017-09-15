COSTA MESA, Calif. -- For a fourth straight season, Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Jason Verrett will fall short of his goal of playing in a full, 16-game season.

Verrett did not practice for a second straight day due to soreness in his surgically repaired knee, and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Verrett, who practiced very little during training camp, played 62 plays in the team's opener against the Denver Broncos last week.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said Verrett had an MRI on his knee this week but is still waiting for the results.

"Just looking at Jason right now, we're trying to protect him," Lynn said. "We've done everything possible to get back and be at 100 percent. But right now we are not liking what we see, so we're going to rest it a little while."

Lynn went on to say Verrett's injury is week to week, and the Chargers do not have a definite time table for the TCU product's return.

Verrett, 26, shut it down last season after a Week 4 contest against the New Orleans Saints when an MRI revealed he had a partially torn ACL in his left knee. After having surgery to repair the issue, the TCU product endured a rigorous rehab to work his way back on the field.

The Chargers took a cautious approach with the talented cornerback this year, holding him out of offseason work on the field and slowly working him back into training camp -- to the point that Verrett played in just one preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams

Since he joined the Chargers as a first-round selection in the 2014 draft, staying on the field has been a challenge for Verrett.

During the pre-draft process Verrett had surgery on a torn labrum in his right shoulder and was a limited participant during training camp. Verrett then missed 10 games his rookie season due to a hamstring issue and a torn labrum in his left shoulder that required surgery.

Verrett's best season as a pro was in 2015, when he totaled three interceptions -- including one returned for a touchdown -- earning an invitation to the Pro Bowl for the first time. However, Verrett still missed two games that year due to a hamstring and groin issue.

Last season, Verrett missed 12 games with the knee injury. In all, Verrett has missed 24 games in three NFL seasons.

With Verrett out, Trevor Williams is line to get his first start of the year. The Penn State product made five starts as an undrafted rookie last season, finishing with 33 tackles and five pass breakups.

"I feel a lot more comfortable this go around," Williams said. "It's 'Another man's down, next man up' mentality. I feel prepared."

Along with Verrett, rookie receiver Mike Williams (back) and safety Rayshawn Jenkins (concussion/shoulder) have been ruled out.

Tight end Sean McGrath (knee), receiver Dontrelle Inman (groin) and defensive end Jerry Attaochu (hamstring) are questionable.

However, Williams practiced on a limited basis for the first time since May, when he suffered a lower back disc herniation on the first day of rookie minicamp.