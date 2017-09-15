RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks list Richard Sherman as questionable for Sunday's home opener against the San Francisco 49ers, but coach Pete Carroll expressed optimism about the cornerback's chances of playing.

Sherman didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday because of what the team listed as a hamstring injury, but he returned as a limited participant Friday. Carroll said he was encouraged by what he saw from Sherman.

"He did well today," Carroll said Friday. "He practiced the whole practice ... We'll see how he is tomorrow and all the way to game day, but he looked really good."

Carroll later said Sherman "looks like he can play."

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman has never missed a game since entering the league in 2011. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Sherman played in all 82 of Seattle's defensive snaps in a Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Carroll said Sherman was dealing with the injury during the game.

Sherman has never missed a game since entering the league in 2011. Carroll said Sherman has reminded him of that this week.

"His attitude about being injured and whether he can play or not is so far off the charts -- courageous and determined, committed -- he just won't accept it," Carroll said. "There have always been people that heal better than others. We'll see how this works out, but you couldn't ask for a guy's attitude to be more on point to heal himself."

If Sherman can't play Sunday, the Seahawks would probably move veteran Jeremy Lane to left cornerback and elevate rookie Shaquill Griffin to the starter on the right side, which is usually Lane's spot in base packages.

Justin Coleman, who was acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots before the first week of the season, would then be the team's nickelback, which is Lane's role when Seattle uses five defensive backs.

Griffin (77 defensive snaps) and Coleman (41) played extensively in Week 1 because Lane was ejected in the first quarter.

Also for the Seahawks, starting strongside linebacker Terence Garvin is listed as doubtful because of a shoulder injury. Former 49er Michael Wilhoite would be the leading candidate to start in his absence.

The Seahawks have won six straight games against the 49ers dating back to 2014 and five straight at CenturyLink Field by an average of 20 points. Since 2014, the 49ers have had a Total QBR of 26.8 against the Seahawks compared with 51.3 against all other teams, according to ESPN Stats & Information.