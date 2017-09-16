EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was officially listed as questionable for the second straight week with an ankle injury.

Beckham missed the Giants' opener last Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys. He is believed to have a better chance to play Monday night against the Detroit Lions, four weeks to the day after suffering the injury.

Beckham was a limited participant in practice Thursday and Friday, his first two practices since getting hurt on a hit by Cleveland Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun. A source told ESPN there was a realistic shot as of early Friday afternoon that Beckham would play against the Lions, barring any type of setback.

Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to be a game-time decision on Monday night. AP Photo/Ron Schwane

"The biggest thing is you don't want to put a player out there that is going to do any harm to himself or injure himself any more than he is," Giants coach Ben McAdoo said. "It is an injury. It's a tough injury. He's fighting through it and doing everything he can to get back, but we're going to be smart with him."

The Giants don't practice Saturday. Instead they will spend the afternoon at the team facility taking care of their bodies before a workout Sunday at about 85 percent.

Beckham is expected to be a game-time decision Monday night.

Right tackle Bobby Hart (ankle) is also questionable, while linebacker Keenan Robinson (concussion) was ruled out for the second straight week.

Hart, Robinson and Beckham were all limited during Friday's practice. Beckham ran some routes against air but was more involved than the previous day. He also did some running and skipping during warmups and made an impressive one-handed, left-handed grab in the back of the end zone during an offensive drill.

"He looked good. Looked like he's improving," wide receiver Roger Lewis said.

It's progress after Beckham did not practice and worked on the side with trainers most of last week. He admittedly wasn't close to playing against the Cowboys.

This week there appears to be more optimism.

"He responded well to treatment," McAdoo said after practice Friday. "He responded well to his work [Thursday]. Got a little bit more [Friday], but he's still limited."

Beckham said Thursday that he was dealing with a 6-8 week injury. But that timetable could vary or change depending on the individual.

The Pro Bowl receiver has spent endless hours at the facility and at home treating and rehabbing the injury. Beckham said Thursday he "felt good" and was itching to get back on the field.

The Giants' offense could use Beckham after struggling in a 19-3 loss to the Cowboys in Week 1. Wide receiver Brandon Marshall caught one pass (in the final moments) for 10 yards. Quarterback Eli Manning threw for just 33 yards in a first half where the offense produced a grand total of two first downs.

Beckham led the Giants in receiving each of the past three years. He had 101 receptions for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.