          Richard Sherman (hamstring) expected to play against 49ers

          6:51 AM ET
          • Adam SchefterESPN Senior Writer
          Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury, but is expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, according to the Seahawks.

          Sherman didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he returned as a limited participant Friday.

          Sherman played in all 82 of Seattle's defensive snaps in a Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Sherman was dealing with the injury during the game.

          Sherman has never missed a game since entering the league in 2011. Carroll said Sherman has reminded him of that this week.

          Information from ESPN Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson was used in this report.

