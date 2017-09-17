Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has slowed down, if not impeded, contract negotiations aimed at an extension for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, according to sources familiar with those talks.

"If not for Jerry," one person familiar with the contract negotiations said this weekend, "this deal would be done."

But it is not. And while certain owners believe it will be, other aren't quite as sure thanks to Jones, who has interjected himself on to the NFL's six-man compensation committee, becoming the unofficial seventh member.

Jones is now being singled out by some owners and league executives as the reason Goodell does not have the contract extension that many expected to be in place before this season kicked off, per sources. Goodell's current deal as commissioner expires in 2019.

The increasingly edgy relationship between Jones and Goodell has sharpened to the point where Goodell's long-term future as NFL commissioner could come under fire, according to league sources.

Answers could come soon. Next up is the compensation committee's conference call Wednesday, which is expected to produce a specific term proposal for Goodell, sources added.

Whether a firm proposal is presented to Goodell after the conference call remains contentious for the time being, sources said. While some owners believe a contract extension is imminent, another source close to the situation said he "there's no way that happens right now." The fact that there even is some level of dissension within NFL ownership circles illustrates what a touchy issue this has become.

Previously, Jones has denied he was a member of the NFL's compensation committee, but league sources say Goodell was informed of his addition in the process within the same time-frame as the commissioner was deciding the eventual six-game suspension of Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott for violation of the league's domestic violence policy that is currently hung up in a fresh court battle.

One league source said Jones now considers himself a representative of the remaining 26 owners who are not on the compensation committee that consists of chairman Arthur Blank (Falcons), Clark Hunt (Chiefs), Robert Kraft (Patriots), John Mara (Giants), Bob McNair (Texans) and Art Rooney II (Steelers).

McNair also has had a strong voice that calls for the dramatic restructuring of Goodell's contract, sources said.

One source familiar with the ongoing drama said Jones has argued persistently for months to the committee that other owners believe Goodell makes "way too much money" and demand a pay-cut and a radical change in the formula that compensates the commissioner. Jones also has complained strongly that several other employees of the league office are over-compensated.

Goodell's earnings of more than $200 million since he was elected commissioner in 2006 -- including $44 million in 2015 -- is at the core of Jones' aggressive strategy in communicating with fellow owners.

"Jerry's not saying, 'Don't hire Roger.' He's saying, 'I hate this (proposed) deal, redo it,'" said one source.

Then there is the question of whether Goodell even will accept the new terms of an extension, if offered, according to an owner who supports the commissioner. Goodell's next contract, if it gets done, is expected to include incentives that would enable him to earn close to what he has in the past, but would be an incentive and performance-based contract, per sources.

One league source was adamant that while Goodell may not be entirely happy with a new contract proposal, he still has the support of several owners that believe he has a somewhat thankless job in trying to protect the league's image while stepping on the toes of some of its most prominent owners.

But not all owners give Goodell full credit for leading the economic boon, citing the participation of the owners themselves and indicators that troubled times may be on the horizon with uncertain TV ratings, a looming labor battle and a perceived weakening of the league's image.

One source even countered, insisting, "This is about money and a guy (Goodell) making way too much money on a grossly stupid contract for the job."

Jones was unavailable for comment.

The NFL declined comment.