Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson said surgery was successful on his left wrist and that he is planning a "major" comeback.

Johnson tweeted about the procedure Sunday morning, including two photos of him in a hospital bed.

Surgery went 👌🏾, on to the road of recovery. This just a minor set back for a major come back! Appreciate the support by everyone🙏🏾 #GoCards pic.twitter.com/Ge3qBZUaDo — David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) September 17, 2017

Johnson was injured after a 24-yard catch in the third quarter of the Cardinals' Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said earlier this week that the All-Pro would "possibly" be back between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Cardinals placed Johnson on injured reserve Tuesday, which means he will be out at least eight weeks and is eligible to return any time after that.

The Cardinals have Kerwynn Williams, Andre Ellington and Chris Johnson available at running back going into Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts.