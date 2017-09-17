        <
        >

          Cardinals RB David Johnson has surgery on injured wrist

          11:24 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson said surgery was successful on his left wrist and that he is planning a "major" comeback.

          Johnson tweeted about the procedure Sunday morning, including two photos of him in a hospital bed.

          Johnson was injured after a 24-yard catch in the third quarter of the Cardinals' Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions.

          Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said earlier this week that the All-Pro would "possibly" be back between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Cardinals placed Johnson on injured reserve Tuesday, which means he will be out at least eight weeks and is eligible to return any time after that.

          The Cardinals have Kerwynn Williams, Andre Ellington and Chris Johnson available at running back going into Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.