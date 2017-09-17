BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens announced they've rescheduled DNA Day about 2½ hours before the kickoff of their home opener.

The Ravens had planned to give out free DNA test kits to fans as they entered the stadium. However, this sort of genetic testing is the subject of scientific debate.

ORIG3N, the Boston-based biotech firm sponsoring the event, said in a statement that it's "working to address questions from officials from the state of Maryland."

Fans would've been able to swab the inside of their cheek, drop the sample into a stadium bin and register with the company online. The test offers "insight into your mind, body and health," according to the company.

The company also said in a statement, "We received an overwhelmingly positive response to the first-ever DNA Day, and we remain committed to our mission. Since 2014, we have been helping people understand the links between their genes and how their minds and bodies work through our DNA tests and community events. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Ravens."

This was the first time that a DNA test was going to be handed out at an NFL stadium. ORIG3N also has a sponsorship with the San Francisco 49ers.