JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is active and will play against Tennessee on Sunday.

Ramsey did not practice all week because of an ankle injury he suffered in last Sunday's 29-7 victory over Houston and was listed as questionable on Friday.

Ramsey, the fourth overall pick in 2016, had three tackles and three pass breakups against the Texans and spent a lot of his time matched up with DeAndre Hopkins.

He has 68 tackles, 17 pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 17 career games.

Running back T.J. Yeldon will miss his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury.