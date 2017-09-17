Biggest NFL injuries of Week 2

Matthew Berry highlights that with Sam Bradford out against the Steelers, Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs' fantasy numbers will be down. (0:54)

Here are the most significant NFL players who got banged up in Week 2:

Greg Olsen, TE, Carolina Panthers: Olsen sustained a right foot/ankle injury in the first half of the game against Buffalo, and limped to the locker room with no shoe on that foot. He is probable to return.

Taywan Taylor, WR, Tennessee Titans: Taylor was injured on punt coverage in the first half of the game against the Jaguars, and was seen grabbing his left foot/ankle area. He was attended to on the field and walked off under his own power. He is questionable to return.

Marcell Dareus, DT, Buffalo Bills: Dareus sustained an ankle injury in the first quarter of the game against the Panthers, and is under evaluation on the sideline. His return to the game is questionable.

Trey Hendrickson, DE, New Orleans Saints: The rookie defensive end was injured in the first half, and attended to by medical personnel on the field. He then got up and walked slowly to the Saints' sideline.

Jeremy Maclin, WR, Baltimore Ravens: Maclin left the game after being tackled in the first quarter, and was examined for a left shoulder injury. He returned on the Ravens' next drive.

Jesse James, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers: James was injured on the first drive of the game for the Steelers' offense, and was examined on the sideline. James returned on the Steelers' following possession.

Sam Bradford, QB, Minnesota Vikings: Bradford, who has been dealing with pain, swelling and discomfort in his left knee following Minnesota's Week 1 win over the Saints, was one of seven players the Vikings made inactive on Sunday. Bradford went through warm-ups shortly after 10 a.m. ET, during which he did not do much to test the strength of his left knee. Bradford did some light throwing and dropped back a few times on passes, but he did not run or exhibit much footwork at Heinz Field.

Bradford's left knee is the same one in which doctors repaired his torn ACL in 2013 and again in 2014. Backup Case Keenum will start in his place against Pittsburgh.

Thursday

Kevin Johnson, CB, Houston Texans: Johnson, the Texans' 2015 first-round pick, was ruled out with a left knee injury in the third quarter of their 13-9 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. He was checked out on the field by the Texans' medical staff before walking off the field without any assistance. He had four tackles before his injury. However, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Johnson suffered a sprained MCL and is expected to miss four to six weeks, pending further testing.

Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston Texans: Joseph injured his shoulder while making a tackle in the first half of Thursday's win over the Bengals, and he did not return to the game. An MRI on Joseph's injured shoulder did not reveal any serious damage; however, further testing will be done.