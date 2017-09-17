        <
          Ironman streak of Browns' Thomas reaches 10,000 plays

          1:55 PM ET
          • Pat McManamonESPN Staff Writer
          BALTIMORE -- Joe Thomas' 10,000th consecutive play was like most of his first 9,999: workmanlike and productive. The Cleveland Browns' left tackle had a nice influence block on a run play to help Isaiah Crowell gain 9 yards with just less than 10 minutes left in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

          Thomas has not missed a snap since he was drafted third overall in 1999. His 10,000th play drew praised from another icon in the Cleveland pro sports world:

          Though no official records are kept on snap counts, the Browns believe this streak is unprecedented in NFL history. Thomas said last week he only came close to leaving a game once -- when he heard a pop and sprained a knee knee ligament against Pittsburgh in 2012.

          But Thomas played through the discomfort, and because the injury happened in the season finale, it did not affect him in the next game.

