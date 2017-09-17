Side judge injured in Bills-Panthers game

CHARLOTTE -- Side judge James Coleman was escorted to the Buffalo Bills' locker room by members of the team's training staff after suffering an undisclosed injury during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Coleman appeared to make contact with someone on the Bills' sideline during a third-down completion from quarterback Tyrod Taylor to running back Mike Tolbert. Coleman was examined by Bills trainers on the bench before leaving for the locker room.

Buffalo was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the play. Coleman appeared upset with the Bills' sideline as he met with coach Sean McDermott, other officials and members of the Bills' training staff after the play.

Referee Walt Coleman continued the game without an official in the side judge's position.