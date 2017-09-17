BALTIMORE -- The migraine headache that forced rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer to miss about one quarter Sunday is a recurrence of an issue that affected him in high school, Kizer said after the Cleveland Browns' 24-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Kizer said migraines are a hereditary issue, and he has a series of medications he takes to treat them. He said he felt fine when he returned to play with 8:19 left in the third quarter.

Coach Hue Jackson sent Kizer to visit the trainers in the second quarter because he sensed Kizer was not himself.

"I could just tell that something was going on, so that's why I had him check with the trainer," Jackson said.

"In the second quarter I was experiencing some headache symptoms," Kizer said. "Coach thought it was best for me to come inside and get it checked out.

"We got it under control."

Team trainers and doctors also checked Kizer for a concussion as part of the normal process when a player has an issue like a migraine.

"Never was a concussion, but he was checked for one," Jackson said. "He had a migraine. He came back. He was fine. He was totally cleared. Everything with him was fine. So that's why I put him back in the game."

Jackson said he went back to Kizer because he was cleared, and as the starter, he deserved to be on the field.

"When I went back out there, we had all my symptoms under control," Kizer said.

"I wouldn't have put him back out there if he wasn't normal," Jackson said.

Kizer started the game with a fumble that Baltimore recovered and a pass low and away that bounced off Duke Johnson and into the hands of Ravens safety Eric Weddle.

Kevin Hogan took over with 7:12 left in the second quarter and guided the Browns to their 10 points. Kizer's second half saw drives end twice with interceptions, one in the end zone when they were trying to cut the deficit to seven. He finished 15-for-31 for 182 yards with four turnovers and a 27.3 rating.

"In this league, in order to be a good quarterback, you have to be accurate," Kizer said. "That means put the ball in the right spot at the right time. Obviously today I wasn't able to do that consistently."

Said Jackson, "He will grow from this."