CARSON, Calif. -- Miami Dolphins linebacker Lawrence Timmons' streak of 101 consecutive starts came to an end Sunday due to odd circumstances.

Timmons was ruled inactive after going AWOL from the Dolphins on Saturday. It remains unclear at kickoff why Timmons left the team. Backup Chase Allen will start in place of Timmons.

Miami signed Timmons to a two-year, $10 million contract in March. He was the team's starting outside linebacker all throughout training camp and leading into the regular season.

Timmons played his previous 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He recorded 677 tackles and 35 1/2 sacks during his career.