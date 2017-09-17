Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen suffered a right foot injury in the first half of Sunday's home opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Olsen came out in the second half on crutches and wearing walking boot on the foot. The team announced he would not return to the game.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection last season became the first tight end in NFL history with three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. The Panthers added before the start of the season $2 million in incentives to his contract based on receptions, receiving yards and post-season honors.

Olsen had one catch for 10 yards against Buffalo before the injury. He had two catches for 18 yards last week in a 23-3 season-opening victory at San Francisco.

Olsen has started 81 consecutive games, the third most in team history behind safety Mike Minter (94) and offensive tackle Jordan Gross (84). His starts are the second-longest streak among active tight ends behind Dallas' Jason Witten (164).