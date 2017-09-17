Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick wants to play football this season, even as NFL teams move into their second week of games without him on a roster.

Asked by Shaun King of the Fair Punishment Project if he still wanted to play, Kaepernick said: "Yes. I've never stopped. I'm ready right now. Working out daily."

King recounted the conversation Sunday on Twitter.

Colin Kaepernick has been working out in case a team gives him a call. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The response is among Kaepernick's few public comments since he was unable to get an NFL job this offseason. His decision to kneel during the national anthem in 2016, in protest of police treatment of minorities, sparked a national debate. His relative silence on the matter since last season suggested to some that he planned to begin a career of advocacy. But his comments to King make clear that he has not abandoned hopes for continuing his football career.

Kaepernick had a workout in May with the Seattle Seahawks, and the Baltimore Ravens discussed signing him this summer when starter Joe Flacco reported to training camp with a back injury. But there have been no confirmed contract offers. His Canadian Football League rights are owned by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the team that is currently mulling whether to sign quarterback Johnny Manziel.