BALTIMORE -- Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the Baltimore Ravens' 24-10 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Yanda, who is considered one of the best linemen in the NFL, fractured his ankle on the second play of the second half. The Ravens will replace Yanda with Tony Bergstrom, who was acquired in a trade from the Arizona Cardinals just 16 days ago.

"Nobody can replace Marshal Yanda. Not one person," coach John Harbaugh said. "We traded for [Bergstrom) for a reason. Our scouts believed in him. It looks like a good trade. Everybody is going to collectively raise their effort level and their execution level to make up for the loss of a player like Marshal Yanda."

Marshal Yanda is considered one of the top offensive linemen in the league. David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire

The loss of Yanda is the latest blow to the Ravens' offensive line. Baltimore has now lost four since the start of training camp in late July: Yanda, starting left guard Alex Lewis (shoulder), center John Urschel (retirement) and rookie guard Nico Siragusa (knee).

Yanda, who has gone to six consecutive Pro Bowls, was named the best offensive lineman in the league last season by Pro Football Focus. He didn't allow a sack or quarterback hit in 2016, despite playing with one healthy arm for most of the season.

"There is not a word in the English dictionary that can describe -- well, I can't find one right now -- what Marshal is to us," linebacker Terrell Suggs said. "It hurts."

"It's definitely a big hit to the team," left tackle Ronnie Stanley said. "But we know football has to go on. Marshal would say the same thing. We have to keep pushing forward."

The Ravens also lost rookie linebacker Bam Bradley to a torn ACL.