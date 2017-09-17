OAKLAND, Calif. -- For the first time since Nov. 15, 2015, Marshawn Lynch has scored a touchdown in the NFL.

Lynch, who spent the 2016 season in retirement from the Seattle Seahawks and joined the Oakland Raiders in an offseason trade, scored on an inside handoff from Derek Carr out of the shotgun on third-and-goal from the 2-yard line with 21 seconds left in the first half Sunday.

The score, Lynch's 75th career TD, gave Oakland a 21-10 lead over the New York Jets.

It is the Oakland native's first regular-season game in the Oakland Coliseum. Lynch received a huge ovation when he was introduced before the game, and he took the field with fellow running backs DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard.