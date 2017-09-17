TAMPA, Fla. -- Chicago Bears head coach John Fox said following Sunday's 29-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that he's not thinking of benching starting quarterback Mike Glennon in favor of rookie second overall pick Mitchell Trubisky.

"No," Fox said when asked about the likelihood of starting Trubisky in Week 3 versus Pittsburgh. "I don't think anybody ... without even seeing the tape yet that you can pin that on the quarterback. Like I said earlier, everybody had their hand in that."

Mike Glennon and the Bears struggled to get anything done in Tampa. Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports

Glennon, who turned the ball over three times before halftime -- including a pick-6 -- told reporters that he doesn't believe his starting job is in jeopardy because "there's been no communication" from Fox that a change at quarterback is in the works.

Glennon finished the game 31-of-45 for 301 passing yards, one touchdown, two interceptions and one lost fumble for a 76.2 quarterback rating.

"This is not what I envisoned," Glennon said about facing his former team.

Still, Bears players publicly rallied around Glennon in the postgame locker room.

"Mike is very positive," Bears center Cody Whitehair said. "Like I said, we got to protect him better and give him a little bit more time."

Bears tight Zach Miller added: "I don't think this falls solely on Mike's shoulders. There's 10 other people on the field with him. We got to get in position to make plays and be able to execute from start to finish. We didn't do that at all today. It's not solely on Mike Glennon."

The Bears' schedule doesn't get any easier. Chicago (0-2) hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0) in Week 3.