PITTSBURGH -- Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger called Sunday's 26-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings part of a "very emotional" day because of the tributes to owner Dan Rooney, who died April 13 at age 84.

Before the game, Roethlisberger came out of the tunnel holding a black-and-gold 'DMR' shamrock flag. Rooney was featured on the team's Gameday booklet and the video board.

"I had tears in my eyes," said Roethlisberger, who wore a 'DMR' shirt under a blue blazer after the game. "I had to try to snap out of it and get ready to go."

After the 26-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Steelers gave the game ball to Dan's son, team president Art Rooney II, who planned to give the ball to his mother, Patricia. Former Steelers Mel Blount, Rocky Bleier, Joe Greene, Franco Harris and Brett Keisel were among tribute attendees. The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, of which Rooney was a big fan, performed the National Anthem.

Ben Roethlisberger carried a black-and-gold 'DMR' shamrock flag onto the field before Sunday's game to honor late Steelers owner Dan Rooney. AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Tomlin said he understood the gravity of the moment in the first home game without Rooney.

"It was great to be a part of the recognition of him and his services and all he has provided us," Tomlin said.

As announcers introduced Roethlisberger, the quarterback paused, knelt with the flag, then ran to his teammates. He handed the flag to James Harrison, who waved it for the crowd.

Roethlisberger said he wouldn't be in Pittsburgh without Rooney advocating for the team to draft him No. 11 overall in the 2004 draft.

"He was a grandfather figure to everybody," Roethlisberger said. "He treated everybody the same. It didn't matter who you were, where you came from, what you did. Everybody was important to him. He always had time to shake your hand, look at you, talk to you."