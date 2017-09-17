CARSON, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers veteran tight end Antonio Gates eclipsed Tony Gonzalez and now stands alone as the touchdown leader among tight ends in NFL history.

The play that put Gates over the top occurred with 8:18 left in the third quarter and the Chargers tied at 10-all with the Miami Dolphins in the team's home opener. The Dolphins won Sunday's game 19-17.

"I'm just fortunate enough to be in a position to do certain things and surpass certain obstacles," Antonio Gates said. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

On second-and-7 from Miami's 7-yard line, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers found Gates on the duo's bread-and-butter play -- the option route -- with Gates going up high to haul in the pass and raising his hands in the air in celebration as he came down with the completion.

Gates was mobbed by his teammates in the end zone.

With 112 touchdown catches, Gates now sits alone at No. 6 on the all-time list, trailing only Jerry Rice (197), Randy Moss (156), Terrell Owens (153), Cris Carter (130) and Marvin Harrison (128).

"I'm just fortunate enough to be in a position to do certain things and surpass certain obstacles," Gates said. "I mean, personally, I'm actually looking at the next guy. That's just the way I am. 'Who's next? Marvin? How many does he got?'

"That's just my competitive nature that I have. I'm always thinking about the next level, the next thing or the next improvement. I'm not stagnant. I'm not complacent."

Rivers and Gates have connected on 85 touchdowns, the most between a quarterback and tight end in league history.