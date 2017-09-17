LOS ANGELES -- Washington Redskins running back Rob Kelley was en route to a career day. And then his day ended.

Kelley suffered a rib injury early in the second half of the Redskins' 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. He was officially downgraded to out early in the third quarter. Kelley finished with 78 yards on 12 carries as the Redskins focused on establishing the run and did so in dominating fashion early. He was replaced by rookie Samaje Perine.

Kelley and the run game had struggled most of the preseason as well as in the opener. Last week, against Philadelphia, Kelley managed just 30 yards on 10 carries and never got into a rhythm.

Kelley was injured at the end of a 2-yard run on second-and-1 midway through the second quarter. He walked off the field by himself, but he was soon escorted to the locker room.

Kelley's career high was a 137-yard rushing game versus Green Bay last season; he entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016.