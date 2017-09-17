DENVER -- Injuries have the Dallas Cowboys playing the rest of the game with two healthy cornerbacks in Anthony Brown and rookie Jourdan Lewis.

Nolan Carroll II was forced out of the game because of a concussion when he took a hit to the helmet from safety Jeff Heath. In the first quarter, he was briefly knocked out as well but returned after the weather delay.

Rookie Chidobe Awuzie suffered a hamstring strain in the first quarter. He missed time in training camp because of a hamstring strain and sprained his ankle in the season opener against the New York Giants.

Orlando Scandrick was ruled out of the game on Friday because of a broken left hand suffered in the season opener.

Brown was replacing Scandrick in the starting lineup, and Lewis, who was inactive for the opener after missing all but one training camp practice because of a hamstring strain, has taken over for Carroll. Rookie safety Xavier Woods is serving as the nickel cornerback.

The Cowboys opted to dress a sixth receiver in rookie Noah Brown, with Terrance Williams uncertain because of a sprained ankle, over cornerback Bene Benwikere, who was picked up in a trade from Cincinnati at the final cuts.