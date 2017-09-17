BALTIMORE -- The Browns fear that wide receiver Corey Coleman has a broken right hand, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, confirming an earlier report.
Coleman had X-rays on his right hand following Cleveland's 24-10 loss to Baltimore on Sunday.
Though the team did not immediately release details about the injury, further tests are planned for Monday. A source told Schefter that Coleman left the locker room with his hand heavily wrapped and that the Browns "won't know full extent of injury until [Monday]."
Cleveland.com earlier reported that the Browns feared a broken hand for Coleman.
The 5-foot-11 receiver injured his hand after he fell awkwardly following an incompletion.
If his hand is broken, it will be a serious blow to the Browns. Coleman, a first-round pick in 2016, missed six weeks his rookie season with a broken hand.
Coleman has six receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown in two games this season. Against Baltimore, he caught one pass after being thrown to seven times.
In addition to Coleman, linebacker Jamie Collins left the game with a concussion, and rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer missed a quarter with a migraine.