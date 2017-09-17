DENVER -- Broncos rookie left tackle Garett Bolles suffered a left leg injury and was taken off the field on a cart in the third quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Bolles, who was the team's first-round pick in April's draft, appeared to suffer a left leg injury on a 5-yard run by Jamaal Charles midway through the third quarter of the game.

Bolles' leg was pinned as Charles was tackled. He stayed on the ground after the play, and several teammates came over to him as the trainers were looking at his leg. An emotional Bolles raised his hands to the crowd as he was taken from the field.

The Broncos announced the injury as a "lower leg injury.''

The Broncos scored a touchdown two plays after Bolles was injured and led 28-7 with just under eight minutes to play.