          Falcons lose starting right tackle Ryan Schraeder to concussion

          9:38 PM ET
          Vaughn McClure
          ATLANTA -- Atlanta Falcons starting right tackle Ryan Schraeder is out for the remainder of Sunday night's game against Green Bay after suffering a concussion.

          Schraeder sustained the concussion while delivering a key block on Devonta Freeman's 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

          Schraeder, the Falcons' top tackle, plays a key part in keeping quarterback Matt Ryan upright and brings stability as a run-blocker.

          With Schraeder out, the Falcons have Ty Sambrailo in at right tackle. He was acquired from the Denver Broncos a few weeks ago in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.

          The Falcons also ruled out defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw for the rest of the game with an ankle injury.

