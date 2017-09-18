ATLANTA -- Atlanta Falcons starting right tackle Ryan Schraeder is out for the remainder of Sunday night's game against Green Bay after suffering a concussion.

Schraeder sustained the concussion while delivering a key block on Devonta Freeman's 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Schraeder, the Falcons' top tackle, plays a key part in keeping quarterback Matt Ryan upright and brings stability as a run-blocker.

With Schraeder out, the Falcons have Ty Sambrailo in at right tackle. He was acquired from the Denver Broncos a few weeks ago in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.

The Falcons also ruled out defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw for the rest of the game with an ankle injury.