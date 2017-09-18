CARSON, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn did not rule out the possibility of bringing in some competition at kicker after undrafted rookie Younghoe Koo pushed wide right a 44-yard field goal attempt that would have defeated the Miami Dolphins, one of two missed kicks on the day by the Georgia Southern product.

Koo had a 44-yard attempt blocked that would have tied the game in the Chargers' season-opening loss against the Denver Broncos.

He is 1-for-4 on the season, with his only make a 41-yard field goal in the second quarter Sunday against Miami.

"He didn't kick well today," Lynn said. "He missed two field goals. Last week it wasn't his issue. I thought he kicked fine last week, even though he got a kick blocked. But he didn't kick well today, so we'll see. We'll see how he responds."

Asked directly if he would bring in competition for Koo at kicker next week, Lynn had this to say: "Well, we're always looking to improve in that area. Always."

Koo beat incumbent kicker Josh Lambo to become the fourth South Korean-born player to compete in the NFL. Although he struggled on Sunday, Koo said he remains confident in his ability to make kicks.

Koo said the snap and the hold were perfect.

"I've just got to move on," Koo said. "It sucks for sure, but I can't do anything about it now. I've just go to move on to next week.

"Every kick's a new kick, whether you make it or not. You're only as good as your next kick."