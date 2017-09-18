ATLANTA -- Two of the Green Bay Packers' biggest playmakers didn't it make through the first series of Sunday night's 34-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Another tried to gut out an injury but finally succumbed.

Receiver Jordy Nelson hobbled off the field after eight offensive plays because of a quad injury, and defensive tackle Mike Daniels pulled a hamstring on the Falcons' first drive. Receiver Randall Cobb tried to play through a shoulder injury and finally dropped out in the fourth quarter.

"I got hit in the first quarter and then aggravated it," said Cobb, who was the only one of the three that was available to discuss his injury. "I think I'll be all right, though."

Editor's Picks Another double-digit loss shows Packers still not in Falcons' league A revamped Packers defense once again folded and gave up 34 points to the Falcons in Green Bay's loss.

For Nelson, it was a non-contact injury to the same leg in which he tore his ACL in the 2015 preseason and missed that entire year.

Nelson tried to work through it on the sideline. After undergoing treatment, he rode a stationary bike and then jogged on the sideline but never returned and was ruled out of the game shortly after halftime with the Packers' trailing 24-7 at the break.

Nelson did not have a ball thrown his way before he left with the injury. He caught seven passes for 79 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown in the season-opening win over the Seahawks.

Daniels' first-half hamstring injury came after he played perhaps the best game of his career in the last week's season opener against Seattle. He had 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits and seven tackles.

The Packers also lost two members of their secondary during the game, cornerback Davon House (quad) and safety Kentrell Brice (groin). House said he did not think his injury was serious.

The Packers already were without two key members of their offense, tackles Bryan Bulaga and David Bakhtiari.

Both were inactive because of injuries, forcing the Packers to start Kyle Murphy in place of Bakhtiari at left tackle and Justin McCray in place of Bulaga. Murphy had started at right tackle in Week 1 in place of Bulaga (ankle) but moved over to left tackle when Bakhtiari (hamstring) couldn't go.