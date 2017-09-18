After dealing with what one source described as "a personal matter" this weekend, Miami Dolphins linebacker Lawrence Timmons is scheduled to meet today with doctors to try to figure out what is wrong, per sources.

One source said Timmons is "doing much better today and wants to resume playing immediately" with the hope that he will practice this week. But first come the doctor visits.

The Dolphins are unsure what the issue is with Timmons, but one league source said he does not believe it is the early onset of CTE. "No one has ever seen anything like it," one source said.

The 31-year-old Timmons, entering his 11th NFL season, was dealing with his personal matter Saturday and returned to the team early Sunday morning before the Dolphins decided he wasn't in a good place to play against the Los Angeles Chargers. His streak of 101 consecutive starts was snapped.

Following the Dolphins' 19-17 victory over the Chargers, coach Adam Gase would only say that Timmons didn't play Sunday due to a coach's decision.

"I need to figure some things out before I talk about this," he said.

Miami signed Timmons to a two-year, $10 million contract in March. He was the team's starting outside linebacker all throughout training camp and leading into the regular season.

ESPN Dolphins reporter James Walker contributed to this report.