Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman has a broken hand, a source tells ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Coleman injured his right hand on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after he fell awkwardly following an incompletion.

A first-round pick in 2016, Coleman missed six weeks his rookie season with a broken hand.

He has six receptions for 62 yards and 1 touchdown in 2 games this season. Against Baltimore, he caught one pass after being thrown to seven times.

Information from ESPN Browns reporter Pat McManamon was used in this report.