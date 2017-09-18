Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman has a broken hand, a source tells ESPN's Josina Anderson.
Coleman injured his right hand on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after he fell awkwardly following an incompletion.
A first-round pick in 2016, Coleman missed six weeks his rookie season with a broken hand.
He has six receptions for 62 yards and 1 touchdown in 2 games this season. Against Baltimore, he caught one pass after being thrown to seven times.
Information from ESPN Browns reporter Pat McManamon was used in this report.