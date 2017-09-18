Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen had surgery on his broken right foot Monday morning and is expected to miss six to eight weeks, a team source told ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

The team will determine after the surgery whether Olsen will be placed on injured reserve with the expectation he would return later in the season, the source added.

Olsen was injured in the first half of Sunday's home opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Panthers TE Greg Olsen had started 81 consecutive games before breaking his foot against the Bills on Sunday. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Olsen came out in the second half on crutches and wearing a walking boot on the foot. The team announced he would not return to the game, which the Panthers won 9-3.

After the game, Olsen told reporters that his foot was broken. He is scheduled to see Dr. Robert Anderson on Monday.

"I am going to miss a lot of games," Olsen said after the game.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection last season became the first tight end in NFL history with three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Before the start of the season, the Panthers added $2 million in incentives to his contract based on receptions, receiving yards and postseason honors.

Olsen had one catch for 10 yards against Buffalo before the injury. He had two catches for 18 yards last week in a 23-3 season-opening victory at San Francisco.

Olsen has started 81 consecutive games, the third most in team history behind safety Mike Minter (94) and offensive tackle Jordan Gross (84). His streak is also the second-longest among active tight ends, behind only Dallas' Jason Witten (164).

Information from ESPN Panthers reporter David Newton was used in this report.