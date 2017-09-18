A U.S. District Court judge in Texas on Monday denied the NFL's motion for an emergency stay of an injunction that is allowing Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott to continue to play while his six-game suspension works its way through the courts.

Editor's Picks NFLPA responds to NFL filing on RB Elliott The NFLPA says there would be no irreparable harm to the NFL if Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott continues to play while the legal battle over his six-game suspension makes its way through the court.

The move means the case will now move to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, where the NFL has already filed an appeal in the case.

It also means Elliott will continue to play.

Elliott, 22, was suspended by commissioner Roger Goodell in August after the league concluded following a yearlong investigation that Elliott had several physical confrontations in the summer of 2016 in Ohio with his girlfriend at the time. The NFL players' union sued on Elliott's behalf.

In its request for an emergency motion, filed last Friday, the NFL reiterated previous arguments that Elliott's attorneys sued prematurely because arbitrator Harold Henderson had yet to rule on the running back's appeal of the suspension. The appeal was denied the same day as arguments over the request for an injunction came from U.S. District judge Amos Mazzant in Sherman, Texas, about 65 miles north of Dallas.

It was Mazzant on Monday who denied the NFL's request.