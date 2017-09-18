COSTA MESA, Calif . -- A Mexican restaurant in San Diego is offering customers free tacos whenever the Los Angeles Chargers lose.

Victor Lopez, owner of El Pollo Grill, said he wants the Chargers to go winless, despite what it may cost him.

"My main purpose is so the Chargers hopefully lose," Lopez told ABC 10 in San Diego. "They lose 16 games that means 16 times that you can come get a free taco -- it's OK with me."

Lopez runs El Pollo Grill on Bonita Road near I-805 in San Diego. Lopez said customers have to say the secret phrase to the cashier -- Spanos Taco -- in honor of Chargers owner Dean Spanos.

The Chargers announced the team's intention to move from San Diego to Los Angeles in January, a move that angered fans in their former city. So far, the Chargers have started out 0-2 in their new home city.