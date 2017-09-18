EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s status for Monday night's game against the Detroit Lions remains in limbo. It likely won't be known until 90 minutes prior to the contest whether his injured ankle will allow him to play.

The Giants plan is to have Beckham run through the early pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his status, an individual with knowledge of the situation told ESPN. General manager Jerry Reese, coach Ben McAdoo and members of the strength and conditioning, training and medical staffs will monitor his warmup.

Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to be a game-time decision on Monday night. AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Beckham is dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of a Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. A source described the situation to ESPN's Adam Schefter as "up in the air."

Beckham is officially listed as questionable for the contest.

There is more optimism than last week though. Several teammates told ESPN that they are planning on having Beckham available against the Lions. At this point last week, they didn't think he would play.

Beckham returned to practice this week for the first time since injuring his ankle on Aug. 21 against the Cleveland Browns. He was a limited participant, but did more as the week progressed.

The Pro Bowl receiver said Thursday that he was dealing with a 6-8 week injury. But that timetable could vary or change depending on the individual.

Beckham has spent endless hours at the facility and at home treating and rehabbing the injury. Beckham said Thursday he "felt good" and was itching to get back on the field. But the Giants must weigh whether it's worth putting their best playmaker out there if he's less than 100 percent.

"That's tough to say," McAdoo said earlier in the week. "The biggest thing is you don't want to put a player out there that is going to do any harm to himself or injure himself any more than he is. It is an injury. It's a tough injury. He's fighting through it and doing everything he can to get back, but we're going to be smart with him."

The Giants offense could use Beckham after struggling in a 19-3 loss to the Cowboys in Week 1. Wide receiver Brandon Marshall caught one pass (in the final moments) for 10 yards. Quarterback Eli Manning threw for just 33 yards in a first half where the offense produced a grand total of two first downs.

Beckham led the Giants in receiving each of the past three years. He had 101 receptions for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.