The Atlanta Falcons are expected to be without reigning NFL sack leader Vic Beasley Jr. for at least a month because of a hamstring tear, a league source confirmed to ESPN.

Beasley was injured during Sunday's 34-23 win over the Green Bay Packers. He exited the field under his own power early in the third quarter but was visibly upset and screaming, obviously aware that the injury was somewhat significant.

Beasley, who had a league-high 15.5 sacks last season, recorded two sacks, two quarterback hits and a forced fumble that was returned by teammate Desmond Trufant for a touchdown through the first two games.

The news regarding the length of Beasley's injury was first reported by WSB-TV Atlanta.

The Falcons entered the season deeper along the defensive line. But Beasley's injury, coupled with defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw exiting the Green Bay game with an ankle injury, suddenly cuts into that depth.

Beasley rushes off the left edge. Rookie first-round draft pick Takk McKinley, drafted to rush off the right edge in unison with Beasley, lined up at left defensive end after Beasley exited the game. McKinley had two hits on quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier in the game.

"I did both in college and when I got here, it was mostly right," McKinley said. "I'm pretty sure in practice I had a few reps on the left side. It's just getting back adjusted and getting ready to rush on both sides."

Veteran Adrian Clayborn, who only rushes off the right edge, applied consistent pressure on Rodgers and collected a sack. He's a player the Falcons might need to rely on for pressure the next few games.

"I play one way, and I just do my job," Clayborn said. "That's all I know what to do."

The other group of edge rushers include Brooks Reed, who has two sacks, and perhaps strong-side linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, who recorded his first career sack against the Packers.

If concerns linger about the loss of Beasley, the Falcons might have to turn to 37-year-old veteran Dwight Freeney, a player coach Dan Quinn said is never ruled out despite not being re-signed immediately after the 2016 season.

Another option for the Falcons would be promoting rookie J'Terius Jones from the practice squad. He impressed Quinn during the preseason.

If Beasley is sidelined only a month, he would miss games against the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, and Miami Dolphins but possibly return for the Super Bowl rematch against the New England Patriots on Oct. 22.

"Vic works his butt off," Reed said. "He's definitely a guy that we need."