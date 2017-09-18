ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- During a local radio appearance Monday, Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph said the team got "good news'' on tackle Garett Bolles' leg injury and that Bolles is "week to week.''

During an interview with "Orange and Blue 760" -- the Broncos own a 50 percent interest in the station -- Joseph said Bolles had suffered a bone bruise to his lower left leg. Bolles underwent a MRI exam Monday morning as the Broncos were checking for a possible fracture.

"It's a lower leg bruise so we're very lucky that it wasn't serious, it's a lower leg bruise and he's week to week,'' Joseph said. "So, we dodged a bullet there, in my opinion.''

The Broncos play in Buffalo on Sunday and face the Oakland Raiders in Denver on Oct. 1, with the team's bye on Oct. 8. If Bolles misses at least the next two games, the Broncos would then have the bye week to get him additional treatment before an Oct. 15 game against the New York Giants.

When asked who might play in Bolles' place, Joseph said, "We have lots of options that I won't share (Monday), but we have lots of options. We can insert guys and take guys out of certain spots and put someone at left tackle. It's a lower leg bruise and he's week to week and we'll cross that bridge when we have to.''

Bolles left Sports Authority Field at Mile High after the Broncos' 42-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday with a walking boot on his left foot/ankle and using crutches.

Bolles suffered the injury with 8 minutes, 40 seconds left in the third quarter during a 5-yard run by Jamaal Charles.

Game video showed that Cowboys defensive tackle Brian Price fell on Bolles' leg during the play, as the Broncos were in the 13th play of a 15-play touchdown drive. Donald Stephenson initially replaced Bolles to close out the possession, but Allen Barbre finished out the remainder of the game at left tackle after the touchdown drive.

Bolles stayed down on the ground following the play as the Broncos' medical staff examined the leg. An emotional Bolles was taken to the locker room on a cart and raised his arms to acknowledge the crowd.

Bolles was the Broncos' first-round pick in this past April's draft and had been working with the starters since training camp opened in July. He played every snap in the team's opening week win over the Los Angeles Chargers and had played every snap until his injury Sunday.

The Broncos rushed for 178 yards in the game, including 118 yards rushing from C.J. Anderson.