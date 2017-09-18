HOUSTON -- The Texans released wide receiver Jaelen Strong on Monday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 2015 third-round pick was suspended for the first game of the season for his February 2016 arrest for illegal possession of marijuana. Strong was riding in a car driven by Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall, a former teammate at Arizona State, and admitted to having the marijuana without a medical marijuana card.

Strong played in the Texans' Week 2 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals but did not have a target. He played on just 30 percent of the team's offensive snaps.

In three seasons with the team, Strong had 28 catches for 292 yards and three touchdowns (all three in his rookie season). The Texans considered releasing the wide receiver before the season during the cut down to the 53-man roster.

After releasing Strong, the Texans have four receivers on their roster: DeAndre Hopkins, 2016 third-round pick Braxton Miller, Will Fuller (who is out with a broken collarbone) and Bruce Ellington (who is in the concussion protocol).