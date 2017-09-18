The Washington Redskins placed safety Su'a Cravens on the reserve/left squad list, ending his season nearly two weeks after he first told them he wanted to retire.

The Redskins had initially placed him on exempt/left squad list Sept. 4, giving him a month to reconsider his plans or be lost for the season.

Cravens was seen on the sideline of the Texas-USC game in Los Angeles on Saturday night standing near Washington senior vice president of personnel Doug Williams, who was in town for the Redskins' game vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Though a report by the NFL Network suggested Cravens might return to the facility this week, team officials on Sunday did not express any hope -- or knowledge -- that that might be the case. Or that Cravens had changed his mind about his plans. They had hoped giving him time to reconsider would help, knowing why he wanted to retire at age 22.

This latest move gives Cravens more time to figure out if he wants to play again. It also removes the possibility that even had he returned, he always could opt to leave again.

In a statement Monday, the team said, "We sincerely hope that Su'a uses this time away from the club to reflect upon whether or not he'd like to resume his career in the National Football League in 2018."

Cravens has three more years on his contract with the Redskins. If he ever returns, the team still controls his rights for that length of time.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said via conference call Monday, before the news broke, that he had not spoken with Cravens since he was placed on the original list two weeks ago. Safety DeAngelo Hall has maintained contact with Cravens throughout the process, as well.

On Sept. 2, the day of final cuts, Cravens had told team officials that he wanted to retire, a move that stunned them. On the day Cravens told teammates, he had been at Redskins Park and had even discussed future plans for him on the field with Gruden. He was due to return soon from a minor knee procedure in the preseason, and there was no hint of wanting to quit.

But later that day, while the rest of the team attended a cookout at cornerback Josh Norman's house, Cravens in a group chat with fellow secondary members told them of his plans. They were shocked. One player showed Gruden the text message.

Cravens went missing for a day last season, when he was dealing with an injury. But a source said he did not bring up retiring at the time. He also went missing for three days while at USC, a source said, but not all the Redskins' decision-makers were aware of that.

But even knowing all of that, team officials met with Cravens over Labor Day weekend to convince him to reconsider and wanted to give him time to think about whether he really wanted to leave the sport. For them -- and others who knew him -- they didn't view it in terms of his passion or love for the sport. They pointed to how he played the game -- teammates last year said he had an infectious energy on the field. Rather, they wanted to give him time to work out the personal issues that led to his decision.

"I've seen him at USC, I've watched him at practice," Gruden said earlier this month. "I've watched him play in games and I know he loves football. So I don't think that's the issue. There are things weighing on his mind that he has to take care of. If he gets those things cleared up, then sure we will take another look at him. He is one of our guys."