COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said he's sticking with rookie kicker Younghoe Koo, even though he's missed kicks on consecutive weeks that could have either tied or won a game for his team.

Lynn said as it stands right now the Chargers have no plans to bring in competition at kicker.

Koo pushed a 44-yard field goal attempt wide right that would have defeated the Miami Dolphins, one of two missed kicks on the day by the Georgia Southern product.

Koo also had a 44-yard attempt blocked that would have tied the game in the Chargers' season-opening loss against the Denver Broncos.

He is 1-for-4 on the season, with his only make a 41-yard field goal in the second quarter Sunday against Miami.

"Koo's our kicker," Lynn said. "He competed well all training camp. He kicked well in Denver. He got one blocked. This is the first time he's had a bad day. I told him you can have a bad play, but you just can't have a bad day. And when things are going well, will get a chance to see when things are going bad how he's going to respond."

Lynn said he had a conversation with Koo on Monday and he still believes in his ability to make kicks.

"He's very confident," Lynn said. "And I have to give him the benefit of the doubt, after being around him the whole offseason and watching how he competed and how he took that job. He went out and had a bad day yesterday, but him. And we're hoping that he'll bounce back."