INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts have officially ruled out quarterback Andrew Luck for their Week 3 game against the Cleveland Browns, coach Chuck Pagano said Monday.

Luck has been out since having right shoulder surgery in January. He hasn't practiced or played since Week 17 of last season.

Pagano was asked directly whether he has any doubts about Luck playing this season, and the coach's response was "no." The next step for Luck is practicing.

"I don't know about practice," Pagano said. "I guess when the doctors clear him to practice and he puts the red jersey on, you guys see him out there, I see him at the same time. We'll know he's ready to go and start practicing."

Jacoby Brissett, who was acquired in a trade from New England on Sept. 2, started in place of ineffective Scott Tolzien in the Colts' 16-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Brissett was 20-of-37 for 216 yards. His interception on the first play of overtime put the Cardinals in position to make the winning field goal.