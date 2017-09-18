New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said Monday that his groin injury is "nothing serious" and he referred to his status as "day-to-day."

"Super relieved," Gronkowski told reporters. "I knew there was nothing really wrong from the beginning, so I'm good."

On Sunday, he also downplayed his injury, saying after the team's 36-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints, "I'm good."

Patriots players were present at Gillette Stadium on Monday for meetings, and Gronkowski, who had promised to speak to reporters upon the team's return home, naturally drew a large crowd.

Asked how he was feeling, he said: "I'm feeling good. Everything is going smooth. Another Monday."

Gronkowski added that it has been like any other Monday for him, which meant getting a workout in and going over the game on film. Gronkowski left Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints late in the third quarter. The injury appeared to take place on his 21-yard catch with 3:13 remaining in the third quarter. Gronkowski was slow getting up after being tackled by Vonn Bell and Marcus Williams. He took himself out of the game after the play, walking to the sideline under his own power.

Gronkowski finished the Patriots' 36-20 victory with six receptions for a team-high 116 yards and one touchdown. He was charted on the field for 46 offensive snaps.

In addition to Gronkowski, wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, who left the game in the second half with a knee injury, addressed reporters. He said he was "just a little sore" while relaying that he hopes to practice this week.

Gronkowski, Dorsett, cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) and running back Rex Burkhead (ribs) all left Sunday's game with injuries. Burkhead was the only player to return, doing so on the punt-return unit in the fourth quarter.