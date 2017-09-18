Washington Redskins running back Rob Kelley suffered a rib cartilage injury, but the team hasn't ruled him out for their Week 3 game vs. the Oakland Raiders. Unfortunately for the Redskins, he won't be the only key player they must monitor.

Kelley is considered day-to-day, along with tight end Jordan Reed (chest/sternum contusion), corner Josh Norman (AC joint sprain), safety Montae Nicholson (AC joint sprain), linebacker Mason Foster (shoulder dislocation/labrum), safety Deshazor Everett (sprained MCL) and tackle Morgan Moses (sprained ankle/strained shoulder).

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said he would know more about the injuries Wednesday, when they resume practicing.

"Rob Kelley's a tough guy," Gruden said. "I think he'll try to play with that thing, but you never know how much pain he's in. We'll see how that rib feels. ...They're all a concern, but they're all tough guys and hopefully we'll have them."

Kelley was in the midst of arguably his best day with the Redskins. He gained 78 yards on 12 carries before leaving in the second quarter with his injury. Samaje Perine replaced him as the primary back. If Kelley can't play, Perine would fill his role and Mack Brown would be active on Sunday vs. the Raiders.

The problem defensively would be if Everett and Nicholson both can't play. Gruden said they would then think about activating Fish Smithson off the practice squad. Everett started and played the entire season opener. In Sunday's 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Nicholson played in their nickel package, while Everett played when they used their base 3-4 look.