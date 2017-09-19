GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Randall Cobb, Jordy Nelson and Mike Daniels all appear to have avoided season-ending injuries after dropping out of Sunday night's loss at the Atlanta Falcons, but all three Green Bay Packers playmakers likely will need all week to determine whether they can play against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Coach Mike McCarthy refused to give any injury details on specific players during a news conference Monday night.

"I don't have anything for you on any of the players," McCarthy said. "We're still working through it. We got back at 3 a.m., so we had a lot of work to do."

When asked whether he was concerned any of the injuries were season-ending, McCarthy said: "I don't think I'll be reporting on season-ending injuries, no."

Nelson left during the Packers' first drive because of a quad injury to his right leg and did not re-enter the game despite going through treatment and riding an exercise bike on the sideline. It's the same leg that Nelson hurt in the 2015 preseason, when he tore his ACL and missed the entire season. This, however, is a soft-tissue injury.

So is Daniels' ailment. The defensive tackle pulled his hamstring in the first quarter and also could not return.

Cobb sustained a shoulder injury early against the Falcons yet stayed in the game until he aggravated it in the fourth quarter. Cobb said it's nothing like the right shoulder injury he suffered in the 2015 preseason, an injury that bothered him most of the season.

"I'll be all right," Cobb said as he walked out of the locker room in Atlanta on Sunday night.

The Packers had multiple soft-tissue injuries during the game. Cornerback Davon House (quad) and safety Kentrell Brice (groin) couldn't finish the game, while guard Jahri Evans (groin) played through his injury.

McCarthy said at one point he looked at his bench and saw as many as 10 players either injured or getting treatment.

"Hopefully that's our one game for this year," McCarthy said of the injuries.

The Packers also were without their two starting offensive tackles, Bryan Bulaga (ankle) and David Bakhtiari (hamstring). The pair of veterans who have combined for 138 career regular-season starts were replaced by Kyle Murphy and Justin McCray, who previously had combined for one career start. They held up OK but were aided by a short passing game that prevented Aaron Rodgers from doing much in the vertical passing game.

Bakhtiari tested his injury before the game and said he likely will follow the same plan this week.

"We were just being smart," he said. "It's a decision that we thought was best for the team going into the game."