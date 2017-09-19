EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants starting right tackle Bobby Hart left Monday night's game against the Detroit Lions with an ankle injury.

Hart injured his ankle last week against the Dallas Cowboys. He finished the contest, but missed Thursday's practice.

The second-year tackle limped off after the second play against the Lions. He will not return.

The Giants moved left guard Justin Pugh to right tackle in Hart's absence. He practiced at that spot throughout the week. Pugh played right tackle for most of his first three professional seasons.

Brett Jones entered the lineup at left guard with Pugh moving to the outside.

In the third quarter, Giants linebacker J.T. Thomas was ruled out with a groin injury.