Giants quarterback Eli Manning acknowledges mistakes he made in the 24-10 loss to the Lions, while stating that Odell Beckham Jr. had a good start to his season. (0:33)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants' comeback attempt was derailed by what coach Ben McAdoo called "sloppy quarterback play" by Eli Manning near the goal line in the third quarter of a 24-10 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The Giants were about to go for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal at the Lions' 2-yard line trailing by 10 with just over five minutes left in the third. They never got the play off, instead being called for a costly delay of game that forced them to settle for a field goal.

"Sloppy quarterback play," McAdoo said. "Quarterback and center need to be on the same page there. We need to get the ball snapped."

Editor's Picks Stafford throws 2 TDs as Lions beat Giants and Beckham Matthew Stafford threw for two touchdowns, rookie Jamal Agnew broke the game open with an 88-yard punt return in the fourth quarter and the Detroit Lions beat the New York Giants 24-10 on Monday night.

Giants OT Hart exits vs. Lions with ankle injury Giants right tackle Bobby Hart injured his ankle Monday night against the Lions and was ruled out for the rest of the game. 1 Related

The Giants could've called a timeout to get things in order. Manning was trying to change the play and when he finally got everything settled the play clock was ticking.

McAdoo left it up to his quarterback and captain to handle. He didn't call a timeout.

"Because we have a veteran quarterback who has played a lot of football and I expect us to get the ball snapped," McAdoo explained. "Usually the clock goes from 3-2-1-0. Once it hits zero [the officials] look at the ball and look at the clock, usually it has to tick once it hits zero to get the ball snapped without it being a delay of game. I thought we had a chance to get it off."

Some Giants thought they did get the play off.

"Weston [Richburg] told me when he snapped it he thought there was still a second on the clock," offensive lineman Justin Pugh said of the Giants' center. "He's looking right at it as he's getting ready to snap it."

Manning went to the line and changed the play. He got everything in order and still thought there was enough time to get the play off.

"I've got to call a timeout or get it snapped," Manning said. "Anytime there's a delay of game, it's on the quarterback and can't afford to get it right there."

It was the Giants' second penalty after getting to a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line earlier in the drive. It epitomized their offensive struggles this season.

"I think if we score there it changes the dynamic of the game," Pugh said.

Instead it was the last time the Giants would reach the red zone in the contest. They're now 0-2 and have scored a total of 13 points in two games.