EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Detroit Lions starting middle linebacker Jarrad Davis was not available to talk after his team's 24-10 win over the New York Giants on Monday night because he was in the league's concussion protocol.

Davis was injured tackling Giants running back Paul Perkins midway through the fourth quarter. When Davis helped make the play, he immediately rolled over and put both hands on his helmet. Trainers came onto the field, and he was on the ground being looked at for a minute or two before walking off slowly.

The rookie had six tackles and his first career sack Monday night. He was seen in the locker room after the win moving around somewhat slowly. He was replaced in the middle of Detroit's defense by Tahir Whitehead, who held the role last year.

Davis has worked almost every snap at middle linebacker with the No. 1 defense since becoming the Lions' first-round pick in April, including the season-opener against Arizona and the first three-plus quarters against the Giants.