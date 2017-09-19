PHILADELPHIA -- Lawyers representing former NFL players now eligible for payments under the league's $1 billion concussion settlement say they've found evidence that unscrupulous third-party providers are trying to take advantage of players who have significant brain damage.

At a hearing in Philadelphia on Tuesday, lawyers who represented the class of more than 20,000 former NFL players told the judge some players entered contracts with exorbitantly high interest rates for advances on their eventual claims. Others agreed to high fees.

Lawyers Christopher Seeger and TerriAnne Benedetto have been investigating groups -- such as claims service providers and lenders -- at U.S. District Judge Anita Brody's request.

They told the court one firm even touted itself as being able to coach former players on how to take neurological tests to get inaccurate results to qualify them for payments.