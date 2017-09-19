Coach Mike Tomlin says that the Steelers appreciate LB James Harrison and he knows there will be a time when the tea "will call on him, and he will deliver in a big way. (0:40)

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin) might be available for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday, giving credence to Watt's belief that the injury isn't serious.

When Watt got hurt in the second quarter of Sunday's 26-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings, it was Anthony Chickillo who replaced him, not veteran James Harrison. Tomlin said Chickillo was the "hot hand" after two sacks in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. Harrison did not log a snap Sunday.

T.J. Watt has two sacks and an interception this season. Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire

"Is [Harrison] dropping or are other guys ascending?" Tomlin asked in response to a question about whether Harrison was falling on the depth chart.

Tomlin made it clear he believes Harrison, 39, can have an impact on the defense similar to last season, when his late-season relief efforts produced five sacks and bolstered a playoff push.

"We appreciate James. We know what James is capable of," Tomlin said. "James will ready himself. There will be a time this season where we'll call on his services. He'll deliver and deliver in big way, much like he did in the latter part of 2016.'

Tomlin doesn't plan to outline his intentions for future pass-rushing lineups because of gamesmanship and to gauge weekly practice performances.

Watt, the 30th overall pick in the 2017 draft who earned the starting job over Harrison in training camp, called his injury "something minor, nothing I'm too worried about" after the game.

Tomlin listed Watt among several injured players who have a chance to play this week, including defensive end Stephon Tuitt (biceps), safety J.J. Wilcox (concussion protocol), tight end Vance McDonald (back), tight end Jesse James (ankle) and right tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring).

Watt earned defensive rookie of the week honors after two sacks and an interception against the Browns.