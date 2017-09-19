The Miami Dolphins have suspended linebacker Lawrence Timmons indefinitely, the team announced.

Timmons was ruled inactive after going AWOL from the Dolphins on Saturday, snapping his streak of 101 consecutive starts.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Timmons was dealing with a "personal matter" and that Timmons had planned to meet with team doctors Monday.

Miami signed Timmons, who had spent the previous 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, to a two-year, $10 million contract in March. He was the team's starting outside linebacker all throughout training camp and leading into the regular season.