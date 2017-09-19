The Cleveland Browns have placed Corey Coleman on injured reserve after the receiver had surgery for a broken right hand, the team announced Tuesday.

Coleman, who had six catches for 62 yards and a touchdown in two starts this season, will be eligible to return to practice after six weeks and to the active roster after eight.

This marks the second year in a row that Coleman, a first-round pick in 2016, has been sidelined with a broken bone in his right hand. On Sept. 21, 2016, he broke a bone in practice and missed six games.

Coleman's injury depletes a struggling Browns receiving corps that has caught just 19 of 40 passes thrown to them. Veteran Kenny Britt, expected to step in for Terrelle Pryor (who left as a free agent), has just 15 receiving yards in two games.

In other moves, the Browns signed defensive lineman Tyrone Holmes and receiver Jordan Leslie to the practice squad and released defensive backs Najee Murray and Channing Stribling from the practice squad.

ESPN's Pat McManamon contributed to this report.